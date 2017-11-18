Harassment allegations shine light on Capitol party culture

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nov 18, 2017, 11:22 AM ET
Jodi HicksPlayThe Associated Press
California's Capitol is awash in allegations of sexual harassment, creating an atmosphere that's affecting how men and women interact.

Holding meetings over drinks or winding down at a bar after a hectic day in the Legislature is a regular part of Sacramento, where policymaking and deal-cutting often depend on personal relationships. After-work campaign fundraisers and other evening events provide numerous opportunities for colleagues to do business and socialize.

Those days might not be gone, but there's unquestionably a changed sensitivity about them.

Behavior at such events has crossed into inappropriate territory. Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra of Los Angeles was disciplined in 2009 when he was a legislative staff member. Elise Gyore, another Capitol staffer, had accused him of putting his hands down her blouse at a Sacramento nightclub.

