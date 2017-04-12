Hillary Clinton: Free NY tuition plan is progressive victory

Hillary Clinton says she hopes the free college tuition plan approved by New York lawmakers last week will lead other states to follow suit.

The former Democratic presidential nominee rallied with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City for a ceremonial bill signing of the scholarship for poor and middle-class students.

Clinton hailed the plan as a progressive victory and applauded the initiative from Cuomo, who is mentioned as a possible contender for the White House in 2020.

The scholarship covers tuition at state universities for in-state students whose families earn $125,000 or less. Students must remain in New York for as many years as they received the benefit and repay the money as a loan if they take a job elsewhere.