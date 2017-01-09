Illinois Senate Budget Plan Unlikely to Make It to Governor

The Illinois Senate is poised to go it alone in outlining a solution to the nation's longest-running state budget standoff but leaders acknowledge they won't have time to push it through to the governor in the final two days of the current session.

A bipartisan Senate deal began to emerge late last week with a goal of breaking the nearly two-year deadlock between Democrats who control the Legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. It was positioned for a floor vote by late Monday, but since the session ends Tuesday, there's no time to push the plan to the House. It would have to be reintroduced after a new General Assembly is seated Wednesday.

The package includes an increase in the personal income tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent, borrowing money to pay off $11 billion in overdue bills, expanding legalized riverboat casino gambling, raising the minimum wage and eliminating pensions for retired lawmakers.

The Senate has been largely sidelined during the seeming test of wills between former venture capitalist Rauner and Michael Madigan, the Chicago Democrat who has run the House for most of three decades. But the Senate plan hasn't involved the House, and is the result of weeks of talks between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno.

Spokesmen for Madigan and Cullerton declined comment.

Senate leaders acknowledge their late push is a means to lay out a framework for the next session.

The state has limped along since the middle of 2015 without an annual spending plan. State government has functioned largely because of court-ordered spending on social services and periodic appropriations by lawmakers. But hundreds of thousands of people have lost access to mental health treatment or elderly care, as well as financial aid for college, and the state's financial ratings have dropped.

Rauner insists on a package of regulatory changes to help business and curb union power, a local property tax freeze and limits on politicians' power and longevity. Democrats refuse to negotiate anything but dollars and cents in terms of the budget.

———

Associated Press writer Kiannah Sepeda-Miller contributed to this report.

———

Contact Political Writer John O'Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/john-oconnor.