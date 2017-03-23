Justice investigating California GOP congressman

The Justice Department is investigating California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter for possible campaign violations.

The House Ethics panel has been investigating allegations that Hunter improperly used campaign funds to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses, such as trips to Hawaii and Italy and tuition for Hunter's school-age children.

The panel said in a statement Thursday that it is delaying the inquiry at the request of the Justice Department.

Hunter won a fifth term last year representing the San Diego area.

Hunter's lawyers said Thursday he and his wife repaid the campaign about $60,000 and said Hunter intends to cooperate with the government investigation.