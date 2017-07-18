Justices urged to reject Trump plea to tighten travel ban

Opponents of President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and visitors from six mostly Muslim countries are urging the Supreme Court to leave in place a federal judge's order that would relax restrictions on entry into the United States.

The lead challengers say in a high court filing Tuesday that the administration's argument in favor of a broader travel ban is "nonsense."

The administration is appealing a ruling from U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson that requires the government to allow in refugees formally working with a resettlement agency in the United States. Watson also added grandparents and grandchildren, among other relations, to the U.S. family relationships that refugees and visitors can use to get into the country.

Last month, the justices allowed the administration to partially reinstate a temporary travel ban.