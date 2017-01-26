Kansas Lawmaker Leaves Loaded Gun in Statehouse Room

A Kansas legislator acknowledged Thursday that he inadvertently left a loaded gun in a public committee room where a secretary found it a few minutes later.

Republican Rep. Willie Dove said the incident occurred after Tuesday's meeting of the House Education Committee meeting. Dove said he left the .380-caliber handgun in a holster under a table where lawmakers sit, where it wouldn't have been visible to audience members because of a curtain on the table.

The room, which is generally unlocked during business hours, can seat about 40 people.

Dove has a state concealed carry permit, and firearms are allowed at the Kansas Statehouse.

Dove, Bonner Springs, said he regularly carries the gun with a leg holster but took it off at the meeting because his ankle was swelling. He said he was alerted shortly after the meeting that the secretary had turned the gun over to security officers, who locked it up overnight.

"It means I'm going to get me a shoulder holster," Dove told reporters Thursday. "It makes me more aware that I need to be a lot more careful, and a shoulder holster — I'm always wearing a jacket."

Earlier this month, a New Hampshire lawmaker's loaded gun fell to the ground from her waistband at the start of a committee hearing where children were present. The gun didn't go off.

In 2013, an aide to Missouri's House speaker resigned after leaving a loaded handgun in a Capitol bathroom.

The Kansas incident became public on the same day a state Senate committee had a hearing on legislation that would repeal a state law allowing people to carry concealed weapons into public hospitals and clinics, and into buildings on state university and college campuses. The law is set to take effect in July.

Dove voted for that concealed carry law. The 71-year-old insurance agency owner was first elected to the House in 2012, and easily won re-election last year in his GOP-leaning northeast Kansas district.

