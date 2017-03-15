The Latest: More than 12M signed up for Obamacare

The Latest on the health care debate in Washington (all times local):

10:31 a.m.

The government says more than 12 million people have signed up for coverage this year under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law, even as the Republican-led Congress debates its repeal.

The 12.2 million figure nationwide does not include an additional 765,000 people signed up under an option in the Obama-era law called the Basic Health Plan, which is used by two states, New York and Minnesota.

Counting those enrollees, total sign-ups approach 13 million people.

More than 8 in 10 of those signed up were eligible for income-based tax credits to help pay their premiums, and nearly 6 in 10 were eligible for additional assistance with out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and copayments.

The numbers represent initial enrollment. In the past, there's been significant attrition as the year goes on.

9:56 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is stressing that President Donald Trump had a hand in writing the beleaguered health care overhaul that Republican leaders hope to push through his chamber next week.

The Wisconsin Republican says there is room for "improvements and refinements." But he says its major components will stay "intact" because the measure's House GOP authors wrote it with Trump and Senate Republicans.

Ryan's comments Wednesday come as GOP leaders struggle to dampen internal opposition to the measure. Party leaders hope Trump's support will help them nail down votes.

Conservatives say the bill is an incomplete repeal of Obama's 2010 overhaul. Moderates think it will push too many constituents off coverage.

Ryan spoke on the Fox Business Network.