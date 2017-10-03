The Latest: Additional victim identified in Cuba attacks

WASHINGTON — Oct 3, 2017, 10:05 AM ET
FILE - In a Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, staff stand within the United States embassy facility in Havana, Cuba. The terrifying attacks in Cuba overwhelmingly hit U.S. intelligence operatives in Havana, not ordinary diplomats, when they began within days of President Donald Trump’s election, The Associated Press has learned. To date, the Trump administration largely described the victims as U.S. Embassy personnel or “members of the diplomatic community,” suggesting it was bona fide diplomats who were hit. That spies, working under diplomatic cover, comprised the majority of the early victims adds an entirely new element of mystery to what’s harmed at least 21 Americans over the last year. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)

The Latest on attacks on U.S. officials in Cuba (all times local):

10 a.m.

Officials say the United States has confirmed another victim of the mysterious attacks plaguing U.S. personnel in Cuba, raising the total to 22 Americans.

The Trump administration previously had spoken of 21 medically confirmed cases.

The U.S. officials say the additional case will be announced later Tuesday.

It's unclear when the latest victim was attacked.

The officials demanded anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

3:15 a.m.

U.S. officials say the Trump administration plans to ask Cuba to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington in response to last week's U.S. move to cut its own embassy staff in Havana by a similar amount.

Only days ago, the United States and Cuba maintained dozens of diplomats in newly re-opened embassies in Havana and Washington. The embassies were powerful symbols of a warming relationship.

But now both countries are poised to cut their embassies by more than half following uncanny, unexplained attacks threatening delicate ties between the Cold War rivals. It's been less than three years since the U.S. and Cuba renewed diplomatic relations.

The U.S. says at least 21 American government workers in Havana have been attacked. Some have symptoms involving hearing, cognition, balance and vision.