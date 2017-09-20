The Latest: New citizens embrace, criticize Trump video

The Latest on a video message from President Donald Trump to new American citizens (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Some new U.S. citizens are embracing a videotaped message by President Donald Trump welcoming them to the country, while others said the words felt insincere coming from the man who has ordered a travel ban and cast Mexican immigrants in a negative light.

The video was played Wednesday for more than 4,000 new American citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

Trump welcomed citizens into the "American family" and urged them to "help newcomers assimilate to our way of life."

Moises Rodriguez, a 28-year-old disc jockey from Mexico, said he agrees with the message and supports Trump's tough stance on illegal immigration.

However, 21-year-old college student Kevin Alvarado said the remarks don't mesh with Trump's previous comments on immigration. Alvarado is from Nicaragua.

———

12:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has issued a welcome message for new American citizens urging them to help others assimilate and remain loyal to their new country.

The video will be played for more than 9,000 new citizens Wednesday at two naturalization ceremonies in Los Angeles.

In the message, Trump welcomes citizens into the "American family" and tells them "our traditions are now your traditions."

He says they should teach American values to others and "help newcomers assimilate to our way of life."

The presidential welcome message is a key part of the naturalization ceremony for immigrants who are becoming U.S. citizens. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush produced similar video messages for use during these events.