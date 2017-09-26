The Latest: Cuba says no clues yet to who attacked diplomats

The Latest on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

The Cuban Embassy in Washington says Cuba has investigated and found no evidence to explain who or what is causing health damage to American diplomats in Havana.

The embassy says Cuba opened a "priority investigation" on orders from the top level of the Cuban government. The embassy is arguing that Cuba has never attacked diplomats and would never allow that to happen on Cuban soil.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met Tuesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington.

The State Department says the conversation was "firm and frank" and says Tillerson raised "profound concern" about diplomats' safety and security.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Tillerson conveyed how serious the situation is and emphasized that Cuba is obligated under international law to protect foreign diplomats.

———

10 a.m.

U.S. officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is to meet with Cuba's foreign minister amid an ongoing probe into mysterious "attacks" on American diplomats in Havana.

Tuesday's meeting will also follow a speech the foreign minister delivered at the United Nations last week in which he harshly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration's policy toward the communist island.

At least 21 U.S. diplomats have suffered physical symptoms, including brain damage and hearing loss, since late last year as a result of what Tillerson has described as "health attacks." U.S. officials believe that the attacks may have been carried out with some sort of sonic device but have been unable to determine the cause or who is behind them. Cuba has denied any knowledge or involvement.