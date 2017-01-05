The Latest: Trump Says He's Only Quoting Assange

The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

8:43 a.m.

Donald Trump says he's just quoting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ') and is not an ally.

The president-elect tweeted Thursday that, "I simply state what he states."

Trump has faced criticism for appearing to embrace Assange, whose organization has been under criminal investigation for its role in classified information leaks. Trump, meanwhile, has been dismissive of the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia is to blame for hacking that roiled the 2016 presidential election.

American intelligence agencies have said Russia not only meddled in the presidential election, but did so to help Trump win. The president-elect has been openly dismissive of that conclusion and this week quoted Assange on Twitter.

Assange has denied that WikiLeaks got its hacked emails from Russian intelligence.

——

7:45 a.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Kasich had boycotted the Republican National Convention in Cleveland and declined to endorse or vote for the New York billionaire after dropping his own presidential bid.

But Kasich has said he's praying for Trump, and he offered a message of unity when addressing Ohio's Electoral College members as they unanimously supported Trump last month.

A day before the Jan. 20 oath-taking, Kasich is set to talk about Medicaid expansion with Senate Republicans trying to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

———

7:39 a.m.

Donald Trump is urging Republicans and Democrats to "get together" to design a replacement for President Barack Obama's health care law.

The president-elect says in a series of Thursday morning tweets that minority Democrats are doing "the typical political thing and (casting) BLAME." He adds: "It is time for Republicans and Democrats to get together and come up with a health care plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!"

The tweets contradict Trump's advice to Republicans a day earlier, in which he wrote that "Dems are to blame for the mess" and warned the GOP to stay focused on blaming Obama's party.

Democrats point out that Republicans are not close to proposing a replacement for the law. Twenty million Americans have gained coverage under the law.