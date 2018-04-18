The Latest: Kudlow apologizes for saying Haley was confused

The Latest on possible U.S. sanctions against Russia (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Trump administration official Larry Kudlow has apologized to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley after suggesting she was suffering from "momentary confusion" when she announced new sanctions against Russia were imminent.

A White House official says the National Economic Council director called Haley to apologize Tuesday afternoon. Haley issued a terse statement to Fox News, saying, "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

Haley said Sunday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program on Monday, "if he hasn't already."

The official says Haley was unaware that the administration's plans to impose fresh sanctions on Russia over its support of the Syrian government had been put on hold. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

— By Associated Press writer Zeke Miller

———

7:15 p.m.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is pushing back against a White House claim that she was confused when she said new sanctions against Russia were imminent, releasing a pithy statement saying, "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters earlier Tuesday that Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said Sunday that the U.S. would be slapping new sanctions on Russia. Kudlow said additional sanctions are under consideration but have yet to be implemented. He said of Haley, "There might have been some momentary confusion about that."

Haley responded with the brief statement she released first to Fox News. The dispute between Haley's team and the White House had been playing out largely behind the scenes since Haley's comments Sunday.

———

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser says U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said new sanctions against Russia were imminent.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters Tuesday during a briefing in Florida that there "might have been some momentary confusion" about the issue.

Haley said during an appearance on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program. She said Mnuchin would be announcing them Monday, "if he hasn't already."

But Monday came and went without an announcement. Kudlow says additional sanctions are under consideration but have not been implemented yet.