The Latest: 3 House Republicans call for Mueller to resign

The Latest on the Russia probe (all times local):

1 p.m.

Three Republican House members are introducing a resolution that calls for Robert Mueller to "resign from his special counsel position immediately."

Mueller was appointed special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department's investigation into Russian election interference and whether President Donald Trump's campaign was involved. Since then, some Republicans have pushed back on the investigation.

Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Louis Gohmert of Texas introduced the resolution, which would be nonbinding if passed. Republican leaders have shown little appetite for publicly pressuring Mueller.

The lawmakers say Mueller should step down because he was FBI director when a Russian-backed company purchased American uranium mines in 2010. They say he mishandled the case, which Trump has called the "real Russia story."

———

11:30 a.m.

Court documents show Special Counsel Robert Mueller thinks it will take three weeks to present a case against ex-Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

A filing made public Friday in federal court in Washington by Mueller prosecutor Kyle Freeny estimates 15 trial days to present the case to a jury.

On Monday, Mueller filed a 12-count indictment against Manafort, who served as Trump's campaign chairman, and his deputy Gates. The charges include violations of federal money laundering, foreign lobbying and banking laws.

Manafort and Gates have both pleaded not guilty. They've been placed on house arrest and released on multi-million dollar bonds.

In court papers, lawyers for Manafort called Mueller's case "embellished," and asked a judge to ease the terms of his pre-trial confinement.