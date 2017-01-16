The Latest: Conciliatory Meeting Between Trump, King's Son

The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

2:10 p.m.

The son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. says he had a "very constructive" meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on the holiday marking King's life.

Martin Luther King III played down Trump's recent claim that Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, was "all talk." He told reporters at Trump Tower on Monday that in the heat of emotion, "a lot of things get said on both sides."

King says the focus of his meeting with Trump was to improve voter participation and stress the need to bring America together. He says Trump assured him it's his intent to reach out to all Americans, even those who did not support him.

Trump briefly appeared with King after their nearly hour-long meeting but ignored reporters' questions.

———

12:50 p.m.

Conservative media commentator Monica Crowley will not be joining the Trump administration following accusations of plagiarism.

That's according to a transition official.

Crowley had been slated to join Trump's National Security Council as a director of strategic communications. Her decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized. Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.

Crowley's withdrawal from her position was first reported by the Washington Times. The transition official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

———

10:00 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.

The tough-talking Republican questioned whether the CIA director himself was "the leaker of fake news" in a Sunday night tweet.

The extraordinary criticism from the incoming president came hours after CIA chief John Brennan charged that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.

Trump shot back in a Twitter post Sunday, saying: "Oh really, couldn't do much worse - just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?"