The Latest: Menendez thanks colleagues testifying for him

The Latest on the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is thanking two of his Senate colleagues for testifying on his behalf at his bribery trial in New Jersey.

After court recessed Thursday, Menendez said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker "showed extraordinary courage" in testifying Thursday. Both Graham, from South Carolina, and Booker, from New Jersey, said Menendez was honest and trustworthy.

Menendez and a wealthy friend are charged in an indictment that alleges Menendez traded political influence for rides on a private jet and luxury vacations.

Defense lawyers say they will move for a mistrial Thursday on the grounds that the trial judge has unfairly excluded some of their evidence and witnesses.

After court, Menendez said he was "deeply disappointed that it came to the point that my lawyers had to make the motion they made today."

———

12:15 p.m.

Defense attorneys are accusing the judge in the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend of preventing them from adequately presenting their case.

They said Thursday they plan to file for a mistrial over the judge's rulings over the course of the trial.

The move came after a lengthy argument that concluded with the judge ruling much of the anticipated testimony of Menendez's attorney would not be allowed.

A lawyer for Menendez's friend and co-defendant, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-gen), told U.S. District Judge William Walls he has been prevented from showing the jury documents that could lead them to conclude Menendez didn't have criminal intent.

The Democrat is charged with taking gifts from Melgen in exchange for lobbying government officials on behalf of Melgen's business interests.

———

11:30 a.m.

Defense attorneys in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey have said they plan to move for a mistrial based on the judge's rulings on what evidence they can present.

They made the statement Thursday after the judge didn't allow them to present certain evidence from Menendez's lawyer. The trial has featured numerous heated exchanges between defense attorneys and U.S. District Judge William Walls.

The Democrat is charged with taking gifts including free flights from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for lobbying for Melgen's business interests with government officials. The trial is in its eighth week.

Earlier Thursday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey testified on behalf of Menendez.

———

10:15 a.m.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker are testifying for Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.

Graham testified for six minutes Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez. The South Carolina Republican calls Menendez honest and trustworthy. He says he got to know Menendez while they worked on immigration reform and on national security issues affecting Israel.

Booker also testified that Menendez is trustworthy and honest.

An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.

Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

———

10 a.m.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker are testifying for Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.

Graham testified for six minutes Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez. The South Carolina Republican calls Menendez honest and trustworthy. He says he got to know Menendez while they worked on immigration reform and on national security issues affecting Israel.

Graham's office says he traveled to the trial at his own expense.

Booker then took the stand to speak about his fellow New Jersey Democrat.

An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.

Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

———

9:30 a.m.

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to testify for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.

Graham's office said he is testifying Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez and will talk about their service together in the Senate.

His office says Graham's testimony isn't related to any of the charges that Menendez faces. It says the South Carolina senator traveled to the trial at his own expense.

An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.

Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.

Both men pleaded not guilty.