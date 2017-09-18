The Latest: Pelosi says she understands, respects protesters

The Latest on appearances in California by U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says she understands and respects young immigrants who disrupted her Monday event in San Francisco calling for immigration reform.

Pelosi made the comments Monday after holding a similar event in Sacramento calling for the passage of legislation that would grant legal status to young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children or by parents who overstayed in visas.

The San Francisco protesters were calling for immigration reform that would protect all immigrants and criticizing Pelosi's recent conversations with President Donald Trump on the issue.

Pelosi says she understands their fear. The Sacramento event concluded without similar protests.

Pelosi says passing the so-called "DREAM Act" to protect young immigrants is just the first step and Democrats will pursue comprehensive immigration reform.

———

11:15 a.m.

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been shouted down at a San Francisco event by young immigrants protesting her conversations with President Donald Trump on immigration policy.

The Democratic leader was barely able to speak over the chorus of chants Monday, including shouts of "undocumented and unafraid." At one point, she said, "Just stop it."

Pelosi is in her home city to call for legislation that would protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

Trump recently announced plans to halt a program giving them temporary legal status. He's since held meetings with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to discuss renewing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and increasing border security.

The Democrats say a deal has been reached, but the White House denies it.