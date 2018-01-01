The Latest: Trump predicts a 'tremendous' year ahead

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting a "tremendous year" as he bids farewell to 2017 and looks ahead to 2018.

Trump told reporters outside the New Year's Eve party Sunday night at his private South Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, that "it will be a fantastic 2018."

The president says he thinks the stock market will continue to rise and that companies are going to continue to come into the U.S., even predicting a "record clip."

Among the accomplishments Trump cited for the year that's ending are the tax overhaul, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, and repealing the individual mandate from the national health care law.

Asked for his reaction to North Korean leader Kim Jon Un's remarks about having a nuclear button on his desk, Trump responded by saying, "We'll see."

———

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering a New Year's Eve message, saying, "What a year it's been, and we're just getting started."

Trump also tweeted Sunday: "Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!!"

The tweet included a celebratory video recap of the president's first year in office, showing gauzy footage of him meeting with world leaders, visiting disaster victims and giving speeches, all accompanied by inspirational music and clips of Trump speaking.

The Republican president is spending New Year's Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located.

The White House says he has been briefed on New Year's Eve security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.

———

8:40 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will have lunch with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

White House spokeswoman Helen Ferre said Sunday that Trump invited the Republican governor "to discuss ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the need to improve the nation's aging infrastructure and other matters important to Floridians."

Trump is spending the holidays at his private club in Palm Beach.

He's been playing golf at one of his nearby golf courses, and on Friday invited about 60 members of the Coast Guard to join him.