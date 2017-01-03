The Latest: Trump Questions House GOP on Ethics

The Latest on Congress convening for a new session. (All times EST):

10:11 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is questioning the move by House Republicans to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, arguing that tax reform and health care should be higher priorities.

In two tweets on Tuesday, Trump reacted to the closed-door vote of Republicans to put the independent OCE under the auspices of the lawmaker-run House Ethics Committee.

Trump's first tweet said, "With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it."

He followed up with a second that said. "Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS"

"DTS" stands for "drain the swamp."

The House is slated to vote on Tuesday on the rules changes.

———

9:30 a.m.

Senior House Republicans say a vote is scheduled for Thursday on a measure that reaffirms U.S. support for Israel after the Obama administration refused to veto a United Nations resolution criticizing the Middle East ally on settlements.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Ed Royce, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement that the administration "has lost all credibility when it comes to Israel."

Secretary of State John Kerry said in a speech last month that the U.S. was standing up for a two-state solution when it abstained on the resolution, which declares the settlements on the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law.

McCarthy and Royce called the abstention a "stunt" that "hurt our ally Israel and made peace in the region even more difficult to achieve."

———

7:00 a.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pledging to hold President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to account — and warning against a "Twitter presidency."

The New Yorker says Senate Democrats will hold Trump to his promise to "Make America Great Again" — as long as that means creating jobs, raising incomes, giving real opportunities to the disadvantaged and protecting civil rights.

But Schumer says, "We'll fight him tooth and nail when he appeals to the baser instincts that diminish America and its greatness."

The newly elevated Senate Democratic leader says the issues confronting America are so complex that "we cannot tweet them away."

Schumer's comments come in prepared remarks he is delivering later Tuesday as Congress convenes for its first session of 2017.

———

3:20 a.m.

Members of the 115th Congress will be sworn in at noon Tuesday, setting off an aggressive campaign by Republicans who control the House and Senate to dismantle eight years of President Barack Obama's Democratic policies.

The first and biggest target is Obama's health care law, which Republicans have long sought to gut and blamed as a primary cause for a lackluster economic recovery. But decades-old programs that millions of Americans rely on every day, such as Social Security and Medicare, also will be in the crosshairs as congressional Republicans seek to shrink both the size of the federal budget and the bureaucracy in Washington.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, says that "we have a lot to do — and a lot to undo."