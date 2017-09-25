The Latest: Stone says no evidence he colluded with Russia

The Latest on investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone says there is "not one shred of evidence" that he was involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone is defending himself in a lengthy statement released ahead of an appearance before the House intelligence committee Tuesday. He has also released a series of supporting documents, including texts he exchanged with Guccifer 2.0, the unnamed hacker who has taken credit for breaking into Democratic National Committee email servers.

In the statement, Stone says, "There is one 'trick' that is not in my bag and that is treason."

He's also denying he had advance knowledge of the leak of former Clinton Campaign chairman John Podesta's emails and says he never colluded with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The House panel is investigating the Russian interference.

5 a.m.

The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump's associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone confirmed his interview, which will be held Tuesday. Epshteyn also will speak to the committee this week, according to a source familiar with the interview. The person declined to be named because the panel's meetings are private.

The interviews come as the House and Senate intelligence panels are looking into the meddling and scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media. The Senate Intelligence committee will speak to officials from Twitter on Wednesday, also behind closed doors.