The Latest: Trump Talking to Putin, Other World Leaders

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

8:50 a.m.

Besides his call Saturday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the White House says President Donald Trump has calls scheduled with the leaders of France and Germany.

With all the foreign contacts, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted Friday that Trump is getting the most out of the his first week in office.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he took office. The two are to hold a joint press conference later Friday.

———

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is continuing to hammer Mexico over trade and border security.

The president wrote on Twitter early Friday that "Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough."

He adds that "massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!"

Mexico's president cancelled an upcoming visit Thursday after Trump signed an order jump-starting construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump has also ordered cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities" and a boost in the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers, pending congressional funding.

———

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's looking forward to the results of a study into voter fraud.

The president tweeted Friday, citing statistics by Gregg Phillips, founder of the VoteStand online application.

He says, "Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better!"

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will sign an executive action to commission an investigation into widespread voter fraud.

The proposed investigation is raising the prospect of a federal government probe into a widely debunked claim.

The president said Wednesday the inquiry will examine people registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead."

———

8 a.m.

While President Donald Trump and Mexico's president have cancelled an upcoming meeting, that doesn't mean relations between the countries have "imploded."

That's according to the president's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Conway tells Fox News' "Fox & Friends" that the two leaders mutually agreed to cancel their meeting next week because the Mexican president didn't want to talk about paying to build a wall along the border.

Conway says the U.S. spends billions of dollars defending the borders of other nations, and it's time for the U.S. to do that at home to stop a flow of drugs and people into the United States.

The rift between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN'-yuh nee-EH'-toh) capped days of increasingly confrontational remarks on Twitter and in dueling public appearances.

———

7:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser says U.S. sanctions against Russia and other issues will be on the table when the president talks by phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Friday the president will be receptive if Putin wants to have a serious conversation about how to defeat Islamic extremists.

Barack Obama's administration and the European Union slapped Moscow with sanctions for its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and support for a pro-Russia insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Relations have plunged to post-Cold War lows over Ukraine, Putin's backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

———

7:10 a.m.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox says President Donald Trump's push for his country to bankroll a new southern border wall has "brought back a very strong Mexican spirit."

Fox says on NBC's "Today" that tensions between the two countries are "at the vey lowest point since the war between Mexico and the United States."

He was interviewed the day after a planned meeting in Washington between Trump and President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN'-yuh nee-EH'-toh) collapsed amid arguments over the wall. Trump insists it will be built at Mexico's expense on the border between the two countries to curb illegal immigration.

Fox says, "I think Trump is playing around with everybody. He has now faced his first defeat and he cannot digest a defeat. His ego does not allow him to do that."

———

3:47 a.m.

Congressional Republicans left their annual policy retreat divided over paying for President Donald Trump's border wall, one of several thorny issues looming to trip them up as the GOP adjusts to full control of Washington.

Lawmakers welcomed a speech from Trump endorsing their goals on repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law and overhauling the loophole-ridden tax code. But the president's comments on paying for the wall, and subsequent clarification and walk-backs from the White House, sowed widespread confusion Thursday.

After the White House press secretary announced a 20 percent border tax on imports from Mexico, House Republicans felt certain the administration was describing a central plank of their own tax plan — so-called border adjustment that taxes imports instead of exports. But White House press secretary Sean Spicer backed away from that later Thursday, saying it was only an option for funding the project.