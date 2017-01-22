The Latest: Trump Changes Course After Denouncing Protesters

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is doing a quick about-face about the protests that swept through Washington and around the world on Saturday.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy."

He then continued, "Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

That came less than two hours after he first denounced the protests, which drew more than 1 million people. He tweeted he was "under the impression that we just had an election!" and adds: "Why didn't these people vote?"

While Trump is claiming these protesters didn't vote, that seems unlikely.

Trump won the vote in the Electoral College, putting him in the White House, but Democrat Hillary Clinton captured the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

——

9:35 a.m.

The Senate's top Democrat says his party won't be rushing into confirming President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Already on the job are retired Gens. James Mattis at the Defense Department and John Kelly at Homeland Security.

And there's a vote expected Monday evening on a Republican congressman, Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh), to lead the CIA.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says that for many other nominees, "there's going to be a thorough debate." He tells CNN's "State of the Union" that he's "dubious" about eight or nine of Trump's picks, and he's citing potential conflicts of interests and policy stands, but says he hasn't made final decisions about how he'll vote.

The New York Democrat is making his view clear that "advise and consent does not mean ram it through."

———

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he watched some of the protests from Saturday — when more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in Washington and around the world.

But he doesn't seem to think much of the demonstrations.

He says in a tweet Sunday morning that he was "under the impression that we just had an election!" and adds: "Why didn't these people vote?"

———

8:05 a.m.

Germany's foreign ministers says Donald Trump's election as president means "the old world of the 20th century is finally over."

Frank-Walter Steinmeier writes in Bild newspaper that Germany will act quickly to secure "close and trusting trans-Atlantic cooperation based on common values" with the new administration.

He says that with any power change there are "uncertainties, doubts and question marks," but a lot more is at stake "in these times of a new global disorder."

———

6:30 a.m.

Britain's prime minister says she plans to discuss free trade and the importance of NATO when she becomes the first foreign leader to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington.

The White House's invitation for Theresa May to meet with Trump on Friday is seen in Britain as affirmation that Trump values the vaunted "special relationship" between the U.S. and Britain.

May tells the BBC that the Trump team is interested in discussing a new trade arrangement with Britain despite the "America first" theme of Trump's inaugural address and his pledge to evaluate every trade deal for its possible benefits to the United States.

May says she'll bring up NATO during the meeting, and she calls the alliance the "bulwark" of Europe's defense system.

Trump has rattled European allies by suggesting NATO is "obsolete" and that the United States might not come to the aid of countries that don't meet targets for their own defense spending.

———

4:15 a.m.

The Dalai Lama says he hopes President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace.

The exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists says the world needs leaders with compassion.

According to a press statement, he made the remarks Saturday at a program in New Delhi organized by the women's chapter of an industry group.

———

4 a.m.

Turkey's president says he's interested in hearing President Donald Trump's policies on the Middle East.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) tells reporters before leaving on a trip to Africa that Turkey wants a Mideast where countries' territorial integrity is upheld and the region is not "shattered."

Turkey is especially concerned about the possible disintegration of neighbors Iraq and Syria.

Erdogan says efforts are underway to set a date for a possible meeting with Trump.