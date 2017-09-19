The Latest: Trump lawyer says Hill panel delays interview

The Latest on the ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says that the Senate Intelligence Committee chose to postpone his closed-door interview.

Michael Cohen says the postponement happened after he was in the committee's offices for about an hour and a half Tuesday morning. He did not give a reason for the delay, referring questions to the committee.

The committee is one of several congressional panels investigating Russian interference in the presidential race and potential ties to the Trump campaign. Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of investigators are conducting their own criminal investigation.

Cohen says in a prepared statement to the committee that he never saw any "hint" of Trump being involved in Russia's election meddling. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the statement.

———

10 a.m.

Donald Trump's personal lawyer says a proposal to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow was "solely a real estate deal and nothing more."

Michael Cohen is appearing Tuesday before staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In an opening statement obtained by The Associated Press, Cohen addressed revelations from last month that the Trump Organization had considered doing business in Russia during the presidential election through a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen says in his statement that the proposed deal was abandoned in January 2016 — "months before the very first primary" — and that he was simply "doing my job."

He also said that he had seen no evidence that Trump was involved in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.