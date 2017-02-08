Trump Blasts Nordstrom's for Ending Ivanka Sales

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

12 p.m.

The U.S. military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump is working in New York City.

Pentagon spokesman Army Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle says the Department of Defense is looking for the space "in order to meet official mission requirements."

It's not immediately clear how much it would cost the Pentagon to rent space in the 58-story midtown Manhattan tower owned by the Trump Organization.

Trump lives in the three-story penthouse. He hasn't returned to New York since taking office on Jan. 20. His wife, Melania, and their young son, Barron, are living there for now.

It's customary for the military to obtain space near a president's residence.

———

11:50 a.m.

Organizations opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order on government regulations are suing to block it.

The order required federal agencies to identify at least two existing regulations to repeal for every new regulation proposed or issued.

The suit contends the order exceeds the president's constitutional authority — and directs agencies to unlawfully repeal rules intended to protect the health and safety of Americans, and the environment.

Filing suit are Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, the Communications Workers of America and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

———

11:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump isn't happy about Nordstrom's decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories — and he's tweeting his criticism.

Trump says his daughter has "been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom." The president says she's "a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Nordstrom said last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump merchandise. The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand.

Nordstrom hasn't immediately responded to an email seeking comment.

Ivanka Trump has formally stepped down from her leadership role with the brand.

———

9:57 a.m.

President Donald Trump is promising "zero tolerance" for violence against law enforcement officers.

He tells a group of police chiefs that his administration will give their departments the resources to recruit and retain officers.

Trump also says "no one in America should be punished" simply for growing up in a place where violence may be prevalent.

And as he has done before, he's singling out Chicago, saying the level of violence in the city cannot be allowed to continue. He says "we've allowed too many young lives to be claimed."

When it comes to people who may be living illegally in the United States and involved in criminal activity, the president wants law enforcement and the public to report them to the Department of Homeland Security.

In his words — "I want you to turn in the bad ones."

———

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is asserting that had the right to enact his travel ban.

He tells a group of police chiefs that his immigration order was "done for the security of our nation." He says the provision supporting the order was written "beautifully" and was within his executive authority.

Trump says "a bad high school student would understand this."

A federal judge has put the ban on hold, and an appeals court is considering an appeal from the Trump administration. The order includes a temporary travel ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

While awaiting a decision, Trump says "courts seem to be so political."

———

7:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to have lunch Thursday with a group of moderate Senate Democrats who could play a key role in his legislative agenda.

The lunch is expected to include Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Jon Tester of Montana.

Trump faces a narrow Republican majority in the Senate and hopes to secure some support among Democrats for his agenda and the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. All four Senate Democrats face re-election in 2018.

The lunch was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by the Senate offices. The White House did not immediately provide details on the lunch, which is also expected to include Republican lawmakers.

——

7: 24 a.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting that if he loses the pending court case over his travel ban, the country "can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the appeal of Trump's executive order on immigration, including a temporary travel ban on those from seven Muslim-majority countries. The appeals court challenged the administration's claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but it also questioned an attorney's argument that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

The president tweeted early Wednesday, "If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!"