The Latest: Ryan says Trump came to Hill to 'close the deal'

The Latest on the Republican health care overhaul (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

The anti-tax group Club for Growth is targeting 10 House Republicans with television advertising this week urging them to oppose the GOP health care bill.

The ads, airing only through Wednesday, call the House bill "Ryancare," after House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, and "a bad idea doubling down on disaster."

The ads are intended to spur calls of opposition to Darrell Issa of California, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Leonard Lance and Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, John Kakto and Peter King of New York, Charlie Dent and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Rob Wittman of Virginia.

The members are in potentially competitive districts for re-election next year.

The ad script reads: "Don't fall for fake repeal. Vote no on Ryancare."

———

10:40 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is evoking President Donald's Trump's reputation for deal-making as he describes the president's closed-door meeting with House Republicans.

Ryan said, "President Trump was here to do what he does best and that is to close the deal."

Trump put his political capital on the line Tuesday morning by traveling to Capitol Hill to make his pitch for the bill.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. If it passes, the bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

———

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning House Republicans that their seats in Congress could be at risk is they fail to pass the GOP health bill.

Trump addressed Republican lawmakers in a closed-door meeting at the Capitol Tuesday.

Afterward, Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina relayed Trump's message to reporters.

Jones said Trump's message was, "It's an important vote. If you don't pass the bill there could be political costs."

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday.

Jones was unpersuaded. He said he remains firmly against the bill.

———

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he thinks House Republicans have enough votes to pass the GOP health bill.

Trump entered a closed-door meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the Capitol Tuesday morning. As he passed reporters, one asked if the bill would pass. Trump gave a thumbs-up sign and said, "I think so."

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday. Failure to pass it would be a major setback just a two months into Trump's presidency. Success could give Republicans to tackle other big issues including a major revamp of the tax code.

The bill would replace President Barack Obama's signature health law. Even if it passes the House, it faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.

———

3:16 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rallying support for the Republican health care overhaul by taking his case directly to GOP lawmakers.

His morning trip to the Capitol comes two days before the House plans a climactic vote that poses an important early test for his presidency.

As they brace for that big vote, top House Republicans are unveiling revisions to their bill in hopes of nailing down support.

Late Monday, party leaders released 43 pages worth of changes to a bill whose prospects remain dicey. Their proposals were largely aimed at addressing dissent that their measure would leave many older people with higher costs.

Included was an unusual approach: language paving the way for the Senate, if it chooses, to make the bill's tax credit more generous for people age 50-64.