The Latest: House committee votes to release classified memo

The Latest on the probe into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia (all times local):

11 p.m.

Republicans on the House intelligence committee have voted to release a classified memo that purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and Justice Department in the Russia investigation.

The memo has become a political flashpoint. President Donald Trump and many Republicans have been pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

How or when the memo will be released remains unclear.

The memo was written by Republicans on the committee, led by chairman Devin Nunes of California, a close Trump ally. Democrats have called it a selectively edited group of GOP talking points that attempt to distract from the committee's own investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

———

7:20 p.m.

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be interviewed Wednesday by a House panel investigating Russian election interference and any ties to the president's campaign.

That's according to Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. The interview will be behind closed doors.

Bannon was interviewed by the committee earlier this month but refused to answer questions about his time in the Trump administration at the direction of the White House counsel's office. Bannon served on Trump's campaign and was the chief strategist in the White House until he left in August.

——

6:25 p.m.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have voted to release a classified memo they wrote that alleges that the FBI and the Justice Department improperly used government surveillance during the investigation into Russian election interference and contacts with President Donald Trump's campaign.

That's according to Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee. Schiff says Democrats on the committee voted against releasing the memo.

The vote to release the memo comes after committee Republicans, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican, pushed for its disclosure. The memo addresses a dossier of allegations against Trump compiled by a former British spy, and questions over whether it was used to obtain surveillance warrants.

——

2:25 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has not decided whether he'd authorize the release of a classified House Intelligence Committee memo, but says he favors "full transparency."

The House committee may vote as soon as Monday to release the memo that Republicans say alleges FBI misconduct.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that "no one" at the White House has seen the memo, so the president was not prepared to make a decision.

A number of conservatives favor releasing the memo, which they believe could discredit the findings of the investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

White House aides have previously said Trump favored releasing the document, which is in contrast to the stance of the Justice Department.

———

2:30 a.m.

Two Republican senators say President Donald Trump would be wise to keep a public silence on an independent investigation into his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russia.

That's in the wake of news reports that he sought to fire the special counsel.

The senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine, also urged special counsel Robert Mueller Sunday to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

Graham, co-sponsor of legislation that would protect Mueller from being fired without a legal basis, said he would be "glad to pass it tomorrow." But he insisted that Mueller's job appeared to be in no immediate danger, pointing to the political costs if Trump did remove him.