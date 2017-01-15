The Latest: Pence Denies Campaign Contacts With Russia

The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:45 a.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says the Trump presidential campaign had no contacts with Russia and he denies that the incoming national security adviser spoke with Russian officials in December about sanctions.

Pence was asked several times on "Fox News Sunday" whether anyone associated with the president-elect had contact with Russia during last year's battle against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Pence replied, "of course not." He added that such questions are part of an effort to cast doubts on Trump's victory ahead of the inauguration Friday.

Pence also denied that retired Gen. Michael Flynn spoke to Russian officials in December about sanctions that had been announced as retribution for Russian hacking in the election.

Pence said he talked to Flynn on Saturday and is confident that those conversations "were not in any way related" to the new sanctions.

———

10:35 a.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is so steamed about the FBI director that he thinks James Comey may want to find another job.

The Vermont senator — who ran against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination — is among the lawmakers still angry about how Comey handled the election-year inquiry into Clinton's private email practices.

And now Comey is refusing to say whether the FBI is investigating possible links between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Sanders tells ABC's "This Week" he thinks Comey "should take a hard look at what he has done. And I think it would not be a bad thing for the American people if he did step down."

The Justice Department's internal watchdog announced last week that he's investigating Comey and the department.

Some Democrats blame Comey's statements and actions in part for Clinton's loss to Donald Trump.

Trump's incoming White House chief of staff says the president-elect has confidence in Comey. Speaking on the same show, Reince Priebus describes Comey as "extremely competent" and says there are no plans to cut short his term as FBI director.

——

10:20 a.m.

CIA Director John Brennan says Donald Trump's "talking and tweeting" is not in the nation's interest and that the president-elect lacks a full understanding of the threat Russia poses to the U.S.

Brennan said Sunday the national security questions Trump will face after becoming president on Friday are not "about him." Brennan added that Trump needs to understand that "he's going to have an opportunity to do something for our national security as opposed to talking and tweeting." Such spontaneity, Brennan said, is not in the nation's national security interests.

Brennan said intelligence officials briefed Trump on a dossier of unverified but potentially damaging information Russia had on him because it was well known and they wanted the president-elect to be aware of it.

The CIA director spoke on "Fox News Sunday." Trump's choice to lead the agency is former Rep. Mike Pompeo.

———

10:10 a.m.

President Barack Obama's chief of staff says the president has sought an assessment on any interference in the 2016 election so that policymakers could address the issue.

Denis McDonough says it is "important for the president that we get a full assessment" to brief policymakers so they can "implement policies to make sure that doesn't happen again."

President-elect Donald Trump has lashed out at those who have suggested his win was aided by Russian involvement.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," McDonough said the intelligence community is "staffed by an unbelievably cadre of professionals" and he dismissed the notion that they would seek to undermine Trump's victory as Trump has suggested.

———

9:55 a.m.

Donald Trump's team is still plenty steamed after a leading House Democrat described Trump as an illegitimate president — and there are now calls for President Barack Obama to act.

Trump's incoming White House chief of staff says the congressman, civil rights leader John Lewis of Georgia, is being "irresponsible" and has started a "firestorm."

Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that Obama should "step up" and "call it what it is — it's wrong what is happening, it's wrong how some of these Democrats are treating President-elect Trump."

Lewis had told NBC that he didn't see Trump "as a legitimate president," and believes that Russian meddling in the election helped put Trump in office.

President Barack Obama's chief of staff addressed Preibus' call in a separate interview. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Denis McDonough said "the president is not going to get in the middle of this right now."

———

9:35 a.m.

President Barack Obama's chief of staff says Donald Trump should mend relations with civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis to send a message to the American people and the world.

The president-elect tore into Lewis on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of his White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Obama's chief of staff, Denis McDonough, told CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump should address his differences with Lewis to "send a message to the American people not only that we are willing to work together, but to the Russians that we are united."

McDonough noted that Trump should recognize the role Lewis has played to advance civil rights policies, saying Lewis fought, bled and went to jail for the cause.