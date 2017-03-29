The Latest: Wyden wants review of Russia-Trump relationships

The Latest on congressional maneuvering around investigations into Russian meddling into United States politics (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A Democratic member of the Senate Intelligence Committee wants a thorough review of the financial relationships between Russia and President Donald Trump and his associates.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon made his request in a letter Wednesday to the committee's Republican chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

Wyden says it's important for the committee to separate fact from speculation amid reports that several individuals received funds from Russia.

In an interview last August, former national security adviser Michael Flynn acknowledged being paid by Russia's government-backed television network.

Wyden also says that the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., stated in 2008 that Russians make up a "pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets."

Burr and Warner planned a news conference later Wednesday.

——

3:34 a.m.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee is refusing to step away from its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Committee chairman Devin Nunes responded "Why would I?" when asked Tuesday if he should recuse himself.

The embattled House committee is conducting one of three probes into the election campaign, its aftermath and potential contacts between Trump officials and Russians.

Democrats contend Nunes' loyalty to Trump is greater than his commitment to leading an independent investigation.

The California Republican met with a secret source last week on White House grounds to review classified material. He says the material showed Trump associates' communications had been captured in "incidental" surveillance of foreigners

Trump has used Nunes' revelations to defend his unproven claim that Barack Obama tapped phones at Trump Tower.