Top general on Congress' failure on budget: Malpractice

The Army's chief of staff says Congress is committing professional malpractice by failing to pass a defense spending bill for the current fiscal year.

Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the other military services are testifying Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.

The four-star officers are telling the committee they would have to significantly curtail combat operations and training if Republicans and Democrats fail to end their bickering over the federal budget and approve only a stopgap spending measure.

The stopgap bills lock the Pentagon's budget in at last year's level. That bars military services from starting new programs or ending old ones. The measures are called "continuing resolutions."

Milley bristled when Rep. Susan Davis of California suggested continuing resolutions have become the new normal.

Milley responded sternly, "Pass the budget."