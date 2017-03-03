Police: Jewish cemetery vandalized in New York state

A Rochester cemetery has been targeted in the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents around the country.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported that ( http://on.rocne.ws/2m0MbSo ) toppled and defaced headstones were discovered at Waad Hakolel Cemetery in northwest Rochester.

Cemetery officials said Thursday there were at least a dozen desecrated grave markers.

A Rochester police spokeswoman tells the newspaper that there are no suspects in custody but authorities are investigating.

About a hundred headstones were recently overturned in a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, only about a week after a similar crime in Missouri.

In Indiana, an apparent gunshot fired into a synagogue Tuesday has drawn the attention of the FBI.