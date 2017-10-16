Any questions? Trump wants to talk. Again.

While President Donald Trump rarely holds formal, stand-alone news conferences, his freewheeling, last-minute Rose Garden scrum Monday was the latest example of his penchant for talking to journalists on the fly.

For nearly 40 minutes, the president held forth on everything from tax policy to the Russia investigations to Hillary Clinton.

Quietly standing by: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who joined the president to affirm their working relationship.

The press-savvy president has been particularly chatty with reporters lately. He opines in the Oval Office. He stops to talk on the South Lawn and chats on the tarmac as he boards Air Force One.

Top correspondents now flood the South Lawn for Trump's entrances and exits, hoping to lure him over with shouted questions.