Rand Paul says he suffered 6 broken ribs in bizarre attack

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs after a bizarre attack by his neighbor last week while he was mowing his lawn.

Paul writes on Twitter Wednesday: "I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion."

A pleural effusion is excess fluid around the lungs.

It remains uncertain when Paul will return to the Senate. His longtime neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Both men are doctors and prominent members of their community in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where rumors have swirled that the attack stemmed from a festering neighborhood dispute about lawn debris.