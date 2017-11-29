Russian network RT loses Capitol Hill credentials

A committee that governs Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists has withdrawn credentials for RT, a Russian state-funded TV channel.

The move, which means the channel's broadcast reporters won't have daily access to the Capitol, comes after the company complied earlier this month with a U.S. demand that it register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The law applies to people or companies disseminating information in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments, political parties and other "foreign principals."

In a letter sent to RT, C-SPAN's Craig Caplan said the network's credentials were being withdrawn after a unanimous vote of the executive committee of the Congressional Radio and Television Correspondents' Galleries.

Caplan, the chairman of that committee, wrote that gallery rules "state clearly that news credentials may not be issued to any applicant employed by 'any foreign government or representative thereof.'" He said the FARA registration made the network ineligible to hold news credentials, and their withdrawal is effective immediately.

Many news outlets with ties to foreign governments are required to similarly register. English-language newspaper China Daily is registered due to its affiliation with the Chinese government, for example. But the pressure on RT has angered Russian officials, who have said they will retaliate with restrictions on U.S. news outlets.

The letter was sent to Mikhail Solodovnikov of RT's U.S.-based production company, T & R Productions. RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. intelligence agencies have alleged RT served as a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin as part of a multi-pronged effort to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia denies interfering.