Senate confirms Trump judicial nominee for federal court

The Republican-led Senate on Thursday confirmed another federal court nominee of President Donald Trump, marking the 12th circuit judge to be confirmed during Trump's first year in office.

The Senate voted 53-43 to confirm James C. Ho to serve on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ho is a partner in a Dallas-based law firm. Before that, he served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and as chief counsel to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. Ho also worked at the Justice Department.

Republicans have been focusing on getting Trump's nominees confirmed. Ho's confirmation allows Trump to eclipse the 11 circuit judges who were confirmed during Richard Nixon's first year in office, and quadruples the number confirmed during Barack Obama's first year.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, voiced concern with the pace of confirmations, saying it did not allow time for senators to vet the nominees thoroughly.

She noted that during Obama's final two years in office, 22 judicial nominees were confirmed, the fewest in a Congress since Harry Truman was president.

"Republicans went from delaying all nominees to cramming them through at a breakneck pace," Feinstein said.

Republicans have only needed a simple majority to get district and circuit judges confirmed after Democrats changed the rules in 2013, lowering the threshold for ending debate. The change has backfired on Democrats as Republicans no longer need 60 votes to secure a confirmation.