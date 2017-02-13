Trudeau and Trump: Anything but two of a kind

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had their first face-to-face meeting Monday and emerged stressing their countries' common interests. But these neighboring leaders are polar opposites.

A look at Trump and Trudeau:

RESUMES: Trump, 70, is a celebrity businessman who rose to fame on reality television. The sprawling Trump organization has international real estate holdings, marketing deals and golf courses. Trudeau, 45, is former high school teacher, nightclub bouncer and snowboarding instructor, who grew up in politics. His father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, was one of Canada's most famous politicians, a liberal legend credited with making Canada what it is today.

POLITICS: With no experience in elected or appointed office, Trump ran an outsider presidential campaign that tapped into populist frustration with politics as usual. Promising to restrict immigration, restore American manufacturing jobs and take a protectionist approach to trade, he outlasted 16 Republican opponents and bested Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trudeau got into politics after his father died, serving in Parliament starting in 2008. His opponents pilloried him as too inexperienced and naive, but in 2015, powered by his celebrity political status and a popular liberal message, he became the second-youngest prime minister in Canada's history.

POLICIES: Trudeau champions global free trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees. He has plans to legalize marijuana. Women make up half of his Cabinet, and he has stressed the importance of gender balance. Trudeau is also a strong supporter of the United Nations.

Trump has taken a protectionist stance on trade and wants to crack down on the inflow of migrants and refugees. He does not have a gender-balanced Cabinet. He has pledged to slash taxes and limit regulations. And he has questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations.

BOOKS: Trump's signature book is called "Art of the Deal." Trudeau's autobiography is called "Common Ground."