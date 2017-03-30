Trump adviser Bannon won't be charged in Florida vote probe

Florida prosecutors say White House senior adviser Steve Bannon will not face charges related to his registration to vote in Miami despite spending most of his time elsewhere.

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's office concluded in a memo released Thursday that there was not enough evidence to prove any crime. Bannon registered to vote in the county in 2014 after leasing a house in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Lawyers for Bannon didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Prosecutors said the investigation focused on whether Bannon falsely claimed to reside in Florida on a voter registration form, which is a felony. The probe concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove Bannon didn't intend to live in Florida.

The memo says the amount of time a person spends at a given address is not proof alone of residence.