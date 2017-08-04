Trump says states can count on federal cash in emergencies

President Donald Trump said Friday that states can count on his administration to dispense U.S. emergency funds efficiently.

"We do it quickly. We do it effectively," Trump told reporters at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he and members of his Cabinet were getting a briefing on the summer's hurricane season. "We are very strong with respect to FEMA. FEMA is something I've been very much involved in already."

The president spoke a few hours before embarking on his own summer vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

At FEMA, Trump got a tour of the command center, the hub where the agency coordinates during emergencies. Video maps line the walls to help officials monitor storms, weather conditions and more.

Federal officials predicted in May that the U.S. could face 11 to 17 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast predicted two to four "major" hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Forecasters expect warmer-than-average waters across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea this summer.

Tropical Storm Emily drenched parts of Florida earlier this week with rain, but no hurricanes have formed so far.

Trump was at FEMA headquarters accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Also attending was White House chief of staff John Kelly, formerly Trump's secretary of homeland security.