Trump supporters disrupt California attorney general event

Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted a Southern California appearance by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who supports legal challenges to the president's travel ban order and targeting of so-called sanctuary cities.

The San Bernardino Sun (http://bit.ly/2nfnjY3) reports that Trump supporters stormed Thursday's community meeting at an Ontario high school chanting "Shame on you."

Becerra was introduced to simultaneous cheers and boos, and the disruptions continued, causing the two-hour event to be cut short after only about 45 minutes.

The tactic mirrored recent anti-Trump protests aimed at Republican members of Congress.

Earlier, Becerra gave an address at San Bernardino Valley College, where there was only one protester, an opponent of sanctuary cities.

Becerra said his office is an advocate for minorities and other historically marginalized communities.