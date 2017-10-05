Trump targets Senate intelligence committee over Russia

President Donald Trump is criticizing the Senate intelligence committee over its investigation into possible collusion between Russia and associates of the Trump campaign.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday: "Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!"

Leaders of the committee said Wednesday they have not determined, roughly nine months into their investigation, whether Russia coordinated with the Trump campaign to try to sway the 2016 presidential election.

The Republican committee chairman is North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr. Burr says the committee has interviewed more than 100 witnesses as part of its investigation and that more work still needs to be done.

Burr says: "The issue of collusion is still open."