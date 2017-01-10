UK Labour Leader's Maximum Wage Idea Meets With Skepticism

Britain's main opposition leader, seeking to start the year with renewed political momentum, on Tuesday suggested imposing a national maximum wage — a bold idea that met with skepticism in his own party.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the BBC that "I would like to see some kind of high-earnings cap" to reduce inequality. He said that it should kick in at a level "somewhat higher" than his own 138,000 pound ($167,000) annual salary.

The proposal drew a quick reaction, with Conservatives dismissing it and some Labour politicians pointing out that it's not party policy.

Ex-Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member David Blanchflower, a former Corbyn adviser, said that it was a "totally idiotic unworkable idea" that would "generate a huge brain drain."

Labour trails the governing Conservatives in opinion polls, and veteran socialist Corbyn faces restive Labour lawmakers who think he has failed to provide strong leadership as the U.K. faces leaving the European Union and renegotiating its ties with the bloc.

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treaty, triggering two years of EU exit talks, by March 31. But she has refused to reveal details of Britain's goals or negotiating strategy, saying that would weaken Britain's hand.

The lack of detail has fueled allegations that government plans for Brexit are in disarray. But Labour has also provided little detail about what relationship it wants Britain to have with the bloc.

In interviews and a speech on Tuesday, Corbyn set out to clarify Labour's approach to Brexit.

He said it's essential Britain retain "full access" to the EU single market — something other EU countries say is impossible if Britain doesn't continue to allow free movement of labor from the bloc.

Corbyn said that he accepted that "deep concerns about unregulated migration from the EU" had been a factor in many people's vote to leave.

He said Labour is "not wedded to freedom of movement for EU citizens as a point of principle" but also didn't rule it out.

"Labour supports fair rules and the reasonable management of migration as part of the post-Brexit relationship with the EU, while putting jobs and living standards first in the negotiations," he said.