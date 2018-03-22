George Stephanopoulos is ABC News’ Chief Anchor. He also serves as anchor of "Good Morning America," and anchor of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." As Chief Anchor, Stephanopoulos leads the network’s coverage on all major live events and breaking news around the world.

Stephanopoulos has conducted interviews with a wide range of subjects – from now President Trump, former President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vladimir Putin to Mark Kelly, Jason Collins, George Clooney, Elmo, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Anniston, and Steve Martin.

For more than a decade his range and expertise have played a pivotal role at the network – garnering him three Emmys, a DuPont, three Murrows, and two Cronkite Awards.

Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997 as an analyst for "This Week." Prior to joining ABC News, he served in the Clinton administration as the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy and Strategy. He is the author of “All Too Human,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Stephanopoulos received his Master's degree in theology from Balliol College, Oxford University, England, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University and graduated summa cum laude in political science.

Stephanopoulos and his wife, Alexandra Wentworth, have two daughters, Elliott and Harper.