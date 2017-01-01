2016-17 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The 2016 regular season is over, which means the 2017 playoffs -- and the race to Super Bowl LI -- have begun. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while Tom Brady and the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.

AFC wild card

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

No. 5: Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans

Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

NFC wild card

No. 6: Green Bay Packers OR Detroit Lions at No. 3: Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

No. 5: New York Giants at No. 4: Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions

Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

Teams with first-round byes

No. 1: New England Patriots

NFC

No. 1: Dallas Cowboys