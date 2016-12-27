2016 MLB hot stove: Complete coverage of baseball's offseason

Dec 27, 2016, 10:21 AM ET
The winter meetings are over, but there is still plenty of the offseason left. Catch up on all of the big moves that have already been made below.

Key links

Bowden: Projected dollars and best fits for top free agents    Insider

Law: Top 50 free agents   Insider

Szymborski: How much top free agents are worth   Insider

Crasnick: Hot-stove survey

•  Winter meetings coverage

Free agency reaction

•  Will Ivan Nova burn as brightly in Pirates return?

•  Saxon: To St. Louis, Dexter Fowler is more than a baseball player

•  Dexter Fowler will answer almost every Cardinals need

Law: Signing Fowler was the move St. Louis needed to make   Insider

Dodgers going bold for Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner

Szymborski: Jansen and Turner are back, but are Dodgers any better?    Insider

Yankees will regret Aroldis Chapman's contract

•  After surprising signing, how will Rockies use Ian Desmond?

•  Law: Rays make smart roll of the dice with Wilson Ramos   Insider

Matz: After pen implodes, Giants spend big for relief in Melancon

Crasnick: Astros continue to set offseason pace with Carlos Beltran signing

Rubin: Re-signing Cespedes a move the Mets had to make

Crasnick: Brewers bet Eric Thames' success in Korea will translate to MLB

Kahrl: Do Blue Jays' moves mean Encarnacion, Bautista are gone?

Crasnick: Dickey, Colon give the Braves a bridge to the future

Trade reaction

•  Lauber: Red Sox gain nothing in Clay Buchholz salary dump

•  Law: Rotation overstock bumps Buchholz out of Boston   Insider

•  Schoenfield: Wait a minute -- did the Nats really get robbed? Maybe not

Law: Did the Nationals overpay for Adam Eaton?   Insider

•  Law: Davis-Soler deal works for Cubs and Royals   Insider

•  Stark: Fearless Dombrowski proves again he's one of baseball's boldest

•  Lauber: Red Sox go all-in for 2017 with Chris Sale stunner

•  Law: White Sox strike prospect gold in Chris Sale trade  Insider

Law: Braves seize opportunity to get Jaime Garcia from Cardinals   Insider

Schoenfield: Mariners continue to wheel and deal this offseason

Law: Mariners get what they can for fading prospect Jackson   Insider

Schoenfield: Mariners, D-backs make fascinating trade

Marchand: In trading McCann, Yankees buy two more lottery tickets

Law: Buyer's Guides 

Outfielders: Gonzalez, Braun lead strong list of trade candidates  Insider

Infielders: Napoli, Arenado among trade possibilities  Insider

Starting pitchers: Sale, Greinke headline big-name trade options  Insider

Relievers: Would the Royals move Wade Davis?  Insider

One big question: Division previews

AL East

AL Central

AL West

NL East

NL Central

NL West

The trade market

Law: Trade market overview  Insider

Schoenfield: Why the Pirates should trade McCutchen

Schoenfield: If Rockies want to win, trading Gonzalez doesn't add up

New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Stark: MLB owners, players' union agree to 5-year labor contract

Schoenfield: What key CBA changes mean for baseball

Olney: Forecasting the fallout from the new CBA  Insider

Olney -- Agent: New CBA deal "increases the likelihood of a work stoppage in five years"  Insider

Schoenfield: Could teams actually pay a 92 percent luxury tax under the new CBA? Yes ... and no.

Schoenfield: Midsummer bummer? The All-Star Game now means nothing