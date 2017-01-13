2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The race to Super Bowl LI has begun, with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys taking the top seeds.

From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.

Top stories

AFC divisional round

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England Patriots

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS | Game HQ page

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Game HQ page

NFC divisional round

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:35 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page

No. 4 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page

AFC wild card

(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14

Game HQ page

(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12

Game HQ page

NFC wild card

(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6

Game HQ page

(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13

Game HQ page

Full schedule