2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The race to Super Bowl LI has begun, with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys taking the top seeds.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.
Top stories
- Nation: Divisional round predictions, scores for every game
- Biggest injury questions for every NFL playoff team
- Betting guide for NFL divisional games
- Bowen: How Seahawks and Packers can pull off upsets
- Divisional round X factors for every playoff team
- NFL evaluators predict divisional-round games
- Barnwell: Ranking the clearest Super Bowl routes
- Vote: Most faith in which NFC QB?
- Graziano: Eight biggest questions heading into NFL divisional round
- FiveThirtyEight: Playoff, Super Bowl predictions
- The most totally Undefeated storylines in the NFL playoffs
- Clayton: Ranking playoff losers best set up for 2017
- Vote: NFL playoff predictions?
- 11 games, 1 winner: NFL Insiders predict entire 2016 playoffs bracket
- O'Connor: Cowboys-Patriots is a Super Bowl worth rooting for
Jump to:AFC divisional round | NFC divisional round | AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Full schedule
AFC divisional round
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England Patriots
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS | Game HQ page
- Tom Brady's 32nd postseason game means he's played two extra seasons
- Texans' Vince Wilfork's career could end Saturday where it started
- Tom Brady: 'You're not promised next week; we have to go earn that'
- Brock Osweiler wants to 'write great ending' to Texans' season
- Texans will need perfect plan to beat heavily favored Patriots
- They may struggle describing him, but the Patriots love Martellus Bennett
- J.J. Watt still making mark on Texans despite injury
- Michael Floyd appreciates slower pace around Foxborough
- Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus has been marvelous in playoffs
- Seifert: Patriots' LeGarrette Blount one of best values in NFL history
- From Connor Cook to Tom Brady: Texans' QB challenge gets big upgrade
- Malcolm Butler turns vow into 'wow,' Bill O'Brien calls him one of NFL's best
- Texans players using 16-point line as motivation versus Patriots
- Texans' Wilfork not buying Pats favorite talk
- Patriots begin practice without starting DT Alan Branch
- This playoff appearance has been a Long time coming for Patriots vet
- Bill O'Brien claims he won't use massive betting line as motivation
- Texans ride Lamar Miller in return from ankle injury
- Patriots a much different team than Week 3 version that crushed Texans
- Patriots among biggest playoff favorites since 1998
No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Game HQ page
- Steelers' next challenge: Keep win streak alive on road vs. Chiefs
- FiveThirtyEight: Is this the year the Chiefs finally have a breakthrough?
- Ben Roethlisberger wants efficiency, and 'I'll start with myself'
- Jeremy Maclin, Spencer Ware could have big impact for Chiefs
- Five years after being fired by Chiefs, Todd Haley thriving with Steelers
- Steelers: Joey Porter to be with coaching staff vs. Chiefs
- Little Tyreek Hill could have another outsized impact for Chiefs
- Vision quest: Steelers' Le'Veon Bell speaks success 'into existence'
- Gronk of the Heartland: Travis Kelce lives for the spotlight
- Chiefs' Alex Smith has raised game in the playoffs
- Roethlisberger not limping, says he's 'good'
- Last season's playoff experience gives Chiefs good feeling this time
- Kimes: The uncomfortable reality of Tyreek Hill's success
- Foot injury, Arrowhead crowd are two obstacles in Ben Roethlisberger's way
- Chiefs have fared well against high-scoring opponents
- Marcus Peters didn't see a lot of Antonio Brown the last time around
- Bell: I'm changing NFL like Curry changed NBA
- Tomlin: Porter's arrest won't distract Steelers
- Tomlin: Blame me for play call that hurt Big Ben
- Bowen: Who's tougher to stop: Le'Veon Bell or Antonio Brown?
- For Chiefs to beat Steelers, Travis Kelce & Co. need to step up
- Can Steelers' D be Super Bowl catalyst? Marcus Gilbert thinks so
- Arrowhead Stadium will be ready at long last for another playoff game
- Riding Le'Veon Bell changed the Steelers' season
- How the Chiefs have changed since Steelers rout in October
NFC divisional round
No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:35 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Russell Wilson hoping for a different postgame conversation in Atlanta
- Officiating scouting report: Seahawks DBs can let it fly
- How Seahawks can pull off divisional-round upset
- Bill Parcells, Joe Gibbs helped Falcons' Dan Quinn shape vision
- Falcons look to be fully healthy going into divisional-round game
- Best comparison to 2016 Falcons might be 2006 Colts
- Big-play Falcons pose big problems for Seahawks' vulnerable secondary
- Falcons' run game faces another challenge against Seahawks
- Bobby Wagner on his hoops game, massages and PB&J sandwiches
- Falcons' Jones: Will alert refs if Seahawks hold
- Matt Ryan ready to take his shots at Seahawks, who are minus Earl Thomas
- 'Pizza theory,' 'iso lead' helped spring Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls
- Young Falcons defense still inspired by Dwight Freeney speech
- How Matt Ryan's playoff pain prepared him for this moment
- Richard Sherman in the spotlight against Julio Jones, Falcons
- Falcons' Dan Quinn again downplays Seahawks connection
- Falcons' Keanu Neal keeping Kam Chancellor jersey in locker
- How Russian Seahawks fans delivered a fur hat to Earl Thomas
- Seahawks RB Prosise set for return to practice
- How the underdog Seahawks match up with the Falcons
- Loss at Seattle still doesn't sit well with Falcons coach Dan Quinn
- Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman is marquee Round 2 matchup
- Matt Ryan, offense look unstoppable going into playoffs
- Part of reason Falcons defense is playoff-ready? Matt Ryan, offense
No. 4 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers look to ride momentum past Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
- Dak Prescott and the rookie QB Super Bowl curse
- Inside Aaron Rodgers' 8.3-second masterpiece
- Emmitt Smith heaps praise on Ezekiel Elliott
- How do the Packers replace Jordy Nelson? Let Aaron Rodgers count the ways
- Packers win Super Bowl 51? One A.I. platform believes so
- How Packers can pull off divisional-round upset
- Inside Jason Witten's title quest for the Cowboys ... and Tony Romo
- Dak Prescott credits his rise to the Cowboys' village
- Cowboys enter Sunday with edge on Packers run defense
- We can agree: Dez Bryant caught it
- Ty Montgomery's Texas-sized dream will become reality against Cowboys
- Improved J.J. Wilcox delivering big hits on regular basis
- To bye or not to bye? That was the question for Packers' Mike McCarthy
- Sean Lee ready to enjoy the moment, have fun in playoffs for first time
- Nerves? Only the good kind for Cowboys' Dak Prescott
- Rodgers: Aiming for win, then get Nelson back
- Finally healthy, Packers CB Damarious Randall ready for Cowboys receivers
- Cowboys will be ready for Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary if it comes up
- Success of Cowboys' offensive line part skill, part good fortune
- Cowboys' secondary equipped to control Aaron Rodgers
- Cowboys hope Ezekiel Elliott has Ohio State-type playoff run
- Packers' run D gets shot at redemption against Ezekiel Elliott
- Cowboys defense knows it will be challenged by Aaron Rodgers
- Claiborne returns as Cowboys continue to heal
- Outside the numbers: Where Jordy Nelson will be most difficult to replace
- Why give rise to the Dak Prescott dink-and-dunkers?
- Packers, Cowboys rely on quarterbacks in different ways
- How one preseason play shaped Cowboys' feelings for Dak Prescott
- '36-year-old Julius Peppers' still going strong as Packers head to Dallas
- FiveThirtyEight: Can The Packers Keep Winning Without Jordy Nelson?
- All these years, plays and receptions later, Jason Witten doesn't forget
- Block to infinity: When protecting Aaron Rodgers, Packers must work overtime
AFC wild card
(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14
- Jadeveon Clowney, defense proving up to the task of carrying Texans
- Brock Osweiler finds some redemption in leading Texans to playoff win
- Players describe Jadeveon Clowney's ridiculous INT
- Brock Osweiler will remain starting quarterback for Texans
- Derek Carr's recovery Raiders' biggest offseason question
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12
- Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers put rest of AFC on notice
- Dolphins' playoff run was brief, but their future is bright
NFC wild card
(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6
- How Steve Smith helped inspire Doug Baldwin vs. Lions
- Behind Thomas Rawls, Seahawks start to regain identity
- Lions annoyed with officiating after loss to Seahawks
- Lions set NFL record for playoff futility
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13
- Packers roll into Dallas behind vintage Aaron Rodgers performance vs. Giants
- Hail, Yeah: How Aaron Rodgers' prayer put the Giants to bed
- A frame-by-frame look at the Packers' Hail Mary
- Giants season still a success with return to playoffs
- Odell Beckham had a case of the drops ... and a rough game
Full schedule