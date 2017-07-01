2017 NBA free-agent tracker

Free agency is in full swing in the NBA. Here's the latest look at the deals that have gone down, with plenty of updates to come.

Key free agency dates

July 1: Free agency began after midnight ET.

July 6: Moratorium ends at noon ET; signings and trades can be made official.

July 13: Deadline to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents

July 15: Deadline to sign first-round draft picks

Sept. 5: Deadline to sign second-round draft picks