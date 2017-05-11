After 2nd rehab start, Dodgers' Rich Hill eyeing return to rotation

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill pitched five no-hit innings in a second rehab start Thursday night and appears on track to return to the team's rotation next week.

Hill, who has made two trips to the 10-day disabled list this season with a blister on his pitching hand, had said before the game he was targeting a start against the San Francisco Giants next Tuesday.

Hill threw 68 pitches and struck out three starting for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. But he also walked three and hit two batters.

Hill was acquired by the Dodgers from the Oakland A's in a trade last season, then resigned with Los Angeles for three years and $48 million.