49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with three felonies

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with three felonies, including domestic violence, in connection with his February arrest, the Santa Clara District Attorney's office announced Thursday.

Police responded to a disturbance call on Feb. 11 at a residence in Los Gatos, California. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Foster and the alleged victim.

Officials said Foster, now 24, "physically attacked" his live-in girlfriend, leaving "her bruised and with a ruptured eardrum." Officials said Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house and punched her in the head eight to 10 times.

Foster is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in San Jose. He?faces charges of domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon -- all felonies.

In addition,?he was charged with misdemeanor possession of a large-capacity weapon magazine. During a search of the home, police found a Sig Sauer 516 and a large-capacity magazine, both of which are illegal to possess in California.

If convicted, officials said he could face more than 11 years in prison.

The NFL issued a statement Thursday saying "we continue to monitor all developments in this matter which is under review of the personal conduct policy."

The 49ers also issued a statement saying they were aware of the charges.

"We will continue to follow this serious matter," the team's statement said. "Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process."

The arrest came on the heels of a Jan. 12 incident in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where Foster was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama. He was released that night on $2,500 bond.

Both arrests follow a successful rookie season for Foster, in which he was second on the Niners in tackles, with 72 in 10 games. The arrests are added to a list of off-field incidents that contributed to Foster's falling to San Francisco with the No. 31 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Foster's arrests could lead to discipline from the NFL, up to and including a suspension. Foster's cases both stand to be reviewed under the league's policies on substance abuse and personal conduct.