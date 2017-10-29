No. 52-ranked prospect Emil Ekiyor flips commitment from Michigan to Alabama

ESPN 300 offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama on Sunday. Ekiyor, the No. 52-ranked prospect, had been wavering on his commitment to the Wolverines for a few weeks and ultimately made the decision to switch schools.

Ekiyor tweeted a statement regarding his decision:

Ekiyor had recently taken a visit to Alabama and canceled a trip to Michigan before making the decision to decommit. Alabama now has eight ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class, while Michigan is left with five.

Ekiyor was Michigan's highest-ranked commitment and is now the second-highest-ranked commit for Alabama, behind Xavier Williams, who is No. 29 overall.