With his 5th home run, George Springer tied the mark for most HRs in a World Series

LOS ANGELES --? George Springer has tied the World Series record with his fifth home run, crushing a 3-2 fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Darvish way out to left-center field in the second inning to give the Houston Astros a 5-0 lead and knock Darvish from the game.

Springer ties Reggie Jackson (1977) and Chase Utley (2009) for the World Series record of five home runs in one series, although both of them did it in six-game series. Springer, who doubled and scored in the first inning, also has 29 total bases in the World Series, breaking the old record of 25 shared by Willie Stargell (1979) and Jackson.

Through the second inning, the Astros center fielder is hitting .423 in the World Series with seven RBIs, eight runs and eight extra-base hits. His first four home runs of the series each tied the game or gave the Astros the lead and he's now the first player to homer in four straight games in the same World Series.

Maybe it's fitting that Springer has turned into a World Series hero for the Astros. A first-round pick out of the University of Connecticut in 2011, it was Springer who appeared on the infamous Sports Illustrated cover in 2014 that declared the Astros "Your 2017 World Series champs." The Astros were mired in the midst of a 92-loss season that year, a season that was actually a big improvement over the three previous years when the Astros had lost 100-plus games each season as the front office rebuilt the team from scratch.

For the entire postseason, Springer has six home runs, all from the leadoff spot, tying Lenny Dysktra's postseason record for home runs by a leadoff hitter. The Astros have set a World Series record with 15 home runs as a team.

Springer's shot closed the door on a World Series to forget for Darvish. The Japanese product is just the second pitcher ever to?fail to complete the 2nd inning in multiple starts within the same World Series. The other is Art Ditmar, who did so for the Yankees in Games 1 and 5 of the 1960 World Series.