More than 60 players of 137 to keep name in NBA draft

More than 60 of the 137 college players who had explored turning pro decided to remain in the NBA draft following Wednesday night's deadline to withdraw and retain their college eligibility -- including North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley and Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan.

The NBA draft is June 22 in Brooklyn. There are two rounds and 60 total selections.

Nearly all of the projected first-round picks decided to declare and keep their names in for the draft. Freshmen Lonzo Ball (UCLA), Josh Jackson (Kansas), Jayson Tatum (Duke), De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky) and most of the others signed with agents, and potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz (Washington) still has yet to select an agent but announced he would not be returning to college.

Kentucky had five players who decided to leave early and sign with agents: Fox, Malik Monk,? Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe and Isaac Humphries. Freshman Hamidou Diallo, who didn't play this past season after enrolling in January, decided to return to Lexington just minutes before the midnight deadline.

Oregon, coming off a Final Four appearance, had four who left in? Jordan Bell, Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and Chris Boucher. Duke also had four who decided to remain in the draft in Tatum, Luke Kennard, Harry Giles and Frank Jackson.

UCLA lost Ball and fellow freshmen? TJ Leaf?and Ike Anigbogu, but both Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh declared and decided to come back. Gonzaga junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss signed with an agent despite the fact NBA executives told ESPN he is unlikely to be drafted in the first round. His former 'Zags teammate, Zach Collins, left after he freshman season and could wind up being selected in the lottery.

On Wednesday, Michigan coach John Beilein watched as? Moe Wagner?decided to return to Ann Arbor. However, D.J. Wilson elected to leave school early.

Among those who didn't even test the NBA's rule in which you can attend the draft combine and team workouts and return to college as long as you don't sign with an agent were Michigan State's Miles Bridges and Texas A&M's Robert Williams?-- both potential lottery picks. Duke's Grayson Allen, whose stock slipped this past season, also opted to return to school without going through the draft process.