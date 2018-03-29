76ers' Joel Embiid out of hospital, won't travel with team to Atlanta

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been released from the hospital but will not travel with the team to Atlanta for Friday's game against the Hawks, the Sixers said.

Embiid was diagnosed with a facial bruise Wednesday night after a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz during the Sixers' 118-101 win over the New York Knicks.

The 76ers said the All-Star center went through the concussion protocol during the game but did not have a concussion. Preliminary X-rays were negative, but Embiid was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

The Sixers have given no timetable for his return and have not updated his medical condition.

Fultz was driving toward the basket 20 seconds into the second quarter when he collided with Embiid, who immediately went to the floor.

Embiid remained on the floor for several minutes before finally being assisted by Philadelphia's trainer. Fultz was not injured on the play.